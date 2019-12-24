Twitter

Television personality and celebrity chef Jagee John was found dead at her home located in Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram on Monday evening, the state police said.

Jagee John's body was recovered from the kitchen of her house in Kuravankonam area at around 4 pm by one of her friends, who then alerted the police about the incident.

The police said that the cause of death is yet to be established. There are no visible injury marks on the body.

"We are investigating the case. An inquest and postmortem will be conducted after which we will be able to get more details," news agency ANI reports quoting the police.