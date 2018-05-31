Amazon Prime's first Telugu web series GangStars starring Jagapathi Babu, Navdeep and Shweta Basu Prasad has garnered rave reviews from the audience in its special screening on Wednesday.

GangStars has been written by Nandini Reddy, directed by Ajay Bhuyan and jointly produced by Sillymonks Entertainment and Early Monsoon Tales, a web division of Vyjayanthi Movies. Jagapati Babu is playing the main role while Navdeep, Shweta Basu Prasad, Sidhu Jonnalagadda, Apoorva Arora, Sivaji and Posani Krishna Murali will be seen in other important roles. Sai Karthik has scored the music.

GangStars is a blend of drama, thriller and comedy and has something to offer to each section of the audience. The 12 episode binge-watch series revolves around a bunch of characters whose lives are intertwined in a quirky manner. It will be available in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Days ahead of its release, Amazon Prime had held a special screening of a couple of its episodes for select people from the media and film industry at Ramanaidu studios in Hyderabad on Wednesday. GangStars has received positive reviews from the people who watched in the preview show.

After watching it, the people said that GangStars is a fast-paced web series that personifies the essence of Telugu cinema. The web series is fun and entertaining with its strong storyline, incredible direction, energetic performances by the actors and amazing production values. This is going to be a masterpiece.

The digital wave has been taking India by storm for the last couple of years and Telugu film industry has not fallen back in contributing to this digital revolution. Some young filmmakers and actors have associated themselves with web series. Gangstars is a crucial project as it marks Amazon Prime's debut in Tollywood and the stakes are much higher for it.

However, Amazon Prime Video already has several Telugu movies including Rangasthalam in its catalogues and they have got a good response. Now, it will start streaming GangStars from June 1. It should be seen how the audience will receive it, and a success is expected to encourage more filmmakers and actors to tread the same path.