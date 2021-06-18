With theatres remaining shut due to the Covid-19 crisis and the audience's hesitancy to come to cinema hall, filmmakers are forced to release their movies on OTT platform. In the last 12-15 months, plenty of movies, cutting across language barriers, have skipped theatrical releases and appeared before the audience through streaming sites.

Jagame Thandhiram Release

Now, Dhanush's much-awaited Jagame Thandhiram is out on Netflix on Friday, 18 June. This is the first film of the 'Kolaveri di' hitmaker to release directly on the OTT platform. The makers wanted to release it in theatres, but the unfavourable conditions have forced them to choose this option.

It is a crime thriller in which Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi play the lead. Hollywood actor James Cosmo of Game of Thrones fame is doing an important character with Joju George, Kalaiyarasan, Soundararaaja, Deepak Paramesh, Sharath Ravi, Devan, and many others are part of the supporting cast.

It has Santhosh Narayanan's music, Vivek Harshan's editing and Shreyaas Krishna's editing.

Story and Review:

Jagame Thandhiram is a gangster thriller which is about the adventures of Tamil Nadu-based don Suruli (Dhanush) who is settled in London. The carefree and smart man is hired by an international don to eliminate his enemy, but he is unprepared for the moral dilemmas that follow once he takes up the assignment. A good versus evil story is told with lots of twists.

The Dhanush-starrer is getting positive reviews. Check out the netizens' response.

Sharan Tej Reddy: #jagamethandhiram #JagameThandhiramReview

A good international crime story wasted,

Other than @dhanushkraja no characters made big impact.

A ok 1st half followed by a poor 2nd half it could been more Better.

Cinematography is Outstanding with good BGM.

DirectorDrive: Anyways some salvageable plus points for #JagameThandhiram

BGM was enjoyable at parts, ATMOS mix was okayish, no big impact. Action sequence buildup was good. Cinematography was definitely good but overdid it and didn't feel natural. Too much of red imo. Comedy worked 1st half

Jovin John: #JagameThandhiram gets everything right; not only did the movie transcend expectations, it established new benchmark. Hats off to the director

@karthiksubbaraj and the entire team.

KąřŧɧıҠ: Half movie done.. @dhanushkraja Dayavu senji Thalaivar mannerism vitru romba verupu varduhu, adhan unmai. Kabali padatha eduthu vechi irrukan

@karthiksubbaraj dei. Naadas enna da idhu.. Innoru half mudichitu vandhu pesuren. Netflix kaga padam edutham Pola #JagameThandhiram

idlebrain jeevi: #JagameThandhiramOnNetflix they should have kept a different name for the hero character for Telugu version. Sounds theda....

Haricharan Pudipeddi: #JagameThandhiram A gangster drama that's built on a promising idea about immigrant issues which makes a lot of sense but so much flab gets in the way by the time the point is made. Struggles to keep you invested. D is good as usual but nothing else quite works.

Rajasekar: #JagameThandhiram - Not a complete film from #KarthikSubbaraj. Has its highs and lows, the best thing about the film is

@dhanushkraja and his Suruli swag. The struggle of Sri Lankan Tamils is #JT's lifeline but almost the first one hour is all over the place.

The film picks up the momentum only towards the end but when you have a super-powerful

@dhanushkraja on one side, the antagonist #JamesCosmo should've been deadly but he ends up as a caricature who walks, laughs, and utter cuss words.

#JagameThandhiram I can't imagine #JT without

@Music_Santhosh 's thumping score. He and

@dhanushkraja are the two primary reasons to hold our attention along with very few impressive action sequences. The Tarantino-ish tone is evident but not as effective as KS's previous films!

sridevi sreedhar: #JagameThandhiramOnNetflix 2 hours into the film and not a single review? Why????Watch it if u have ample time, to find the answer! Face with medical mask#JagameThandhiram