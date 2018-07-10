American actress Jada Pinkett Smith, who is quite popular for confessing on her show titled Red Table Talk, has again hit the headlines with her latest confession of sex addiction.

In the latest episode of her Facebook show, Jada was seen discussing about different types of addiction with her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones. American singer August Alsina and Will Smith's sister Ashley Marie were also present as guests in the show.

While speaking about addiction, Jade referred to herself as a "binger" and said: "My sort of addictions jump. They jump around. When I was younger, I definitely think I had a sex addiction of some kind, yes, that everything could be fixed by sex. You know what I'm saying?"

The 46-year-old actress got extremely candid on the show and added that apart from sex, she was also addicted to gym and alcohol. "I remember reaching a rock bottom that time I was in the house by myself and I had those two bottles of wine and was going for the third bottle," Jada said.

But, the Girls Trip famed star admitted that she has the ability to easily pull herself out from such addictive habits. "That's the thing about me: I can go cold turkey. I am a binger, and I always have to watch myself and I can just get obsessed with things," Jada added.

"It's not what you're doing but how you're with it. Why you're doing it. It's the behaviour that's attached to it because if you want to have a lot of sex, that's great, but why are you having all that sex? That's what you've got to look at," the mother-of-three said.

During the Facebook show, Jada also said that she was aware of her mother's addiction to drugs since her teenage days. Talking about her addiction to heroin, Adrienne said: "I couldn't hide the unmanageability of my life, and the emotional damage and the spiritual damage I did to myself and to her. That was devastating,"

Before this latest confession about sex addiction, Jada had revealed about her weird obsession with sex toys in a previous episode of her show, Red Table Talk.