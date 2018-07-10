American model Kylie Jenner revealed that she has removed her famous lip filler to get a more natural look and it has sent shockwaves among her fans and followers. That's not all. She's gone ahead to show more.

On Sunday, the 20-year-old model posted a selfie with her friend on Instagram which was aptly described by a person saying, "She looks like the old Kylie here idk (sic) why". Responding to the comment, Jenner confirmed that she has removed the lip fillers. "I got rid of all my filler," Jenner said it with three emojis at the end of her reply.

The model also posted a video on Snapchat flaunting her new look with natural lips.

In 2015, Jenner confirmed that she had undergone lip enhancement treatment as she was extremely insecure about her lip size. 'I was 15 and I was insecure about my lips. I have really small lips. And it was like one of my first kisses and a guy was like, "I didn't think you would be a good kisser because you have such small lips." But I took that really hard,' Jenner said on her E! reality series Life Of Kylie.

In an interview with Complex in 2016, she admitted that she "she got carried away with the injections".

"When you first get them done, you're like, 'Oh, it could be a little bit bigger on that side.' I'd go back and be like, 'They went down' and think they could be bigger. But I went too far. It was very painful," she told Complex.

Amid the buzz of Jenner's lip fillers, the model launched a new line of Lip Kits as part of her famous brand of beauty products called Kylie Cosmetics. According to reports, Jenner earned about $8.7 million from the famous cosmetics brand.

Following the shocking revelation, Jenner flashed her underboobs in a picture that promoted the latest summer collection of Kylie Cosmetics. The campaign image was posted one day after the Instagram confession.

Jenner was seen flaunting her curves in an orange tube top along with a duster jacket. She wore latex thigh-high leggings which gave a glimpse of her thighs, heels and feet.