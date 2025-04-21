Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who recently lost her mother, skipped the grand Easter celebrations this year. Instead, she sought blessings at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple on Sunday, accompanied by Elon Musk's mother, Maye Musk.

Several photos of Jacqueline offering prayers at the temple have surfaced online. This marked her first public appearance since her mother's passing.

Traditionally, Easter is a day Jacqueline would spend in church with her family. However, this year was different. She was joined at the temple by renowned supermodel, nutritionist, and author Maye Musk, who is currently in India to promote her book A Woman Makes a Plan.

For the visit, Jacqueline wore a golden ethnic suit with a dupatta draped over her head, while Maye was seen in a yellow outfit. The two were photographed offering prayers and receiving blessings from the temple priest.

Sharing her thoughts on the experience, Jacqueline said, "It was such a beautiful experience to seek blessings at the temple with my dear friend Maye, who's in India for her book launch. Maye's book is a symbol of the resilience of a woman. It has taught me so much—especially that age is just a number and shouldn't define your dreams and goals."

Who is Maye Musk?

Maye Musk is the mother of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. She recently celebrated her 77th birthday in Mumbai with an intimate gathering of around 40–50 guests.

Work Front

Jacqueline was last seen in Fateh, an action film headlined by Sonu Sood, which was released in March. She will next appear in a special dance number in Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn. The actress is also part of two major 2025 releases: Welcome to the Jungle and Housefull 5, both starring Akshay Kumar.