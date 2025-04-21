Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has found himself at the centre of a major controversy over his casteist and vulgar remarks against Brahmins, amid ongoing tensions surrounding the upcoming film Phule. His comments have drawn massive criticism from several political leaders and celebrities.

Manoj Muntashir blasts Anurag Kashyap for I'll urinate on brahmins' Remark on Brahmins

On Sunday, Bollywood lyricist and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir slammed Kashyap for his "objectionable" remarks, calling him "mentally sick" and issuing a public challenge. "Pick one name from the 21 legendary Brahmins I listed—Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Adi Shankaracharya, Lata Mangeshkar, Kalidas, and others—and try to tarnish their legacy if you can," Manoj said in a post.

He further added, "If you have less income, you must control your expenses. If you have less knowledge, control your words. Anurag Kashyap, you have both, so you must control both. Aukaat mein raho."

What did Anurag Kashyap say?

The controversy began when Kashyap expressed frustration over delays in the release of Phule, directed by Ananth Mahadevan and starring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekha as social reformers Jyotiba and Savitribai Phule. On April 17, 2025, he took to Instagram to criticise the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and accused the government of casteism, regionalism, and racism.

In one of his posts, Kashyap wrote, "Punjab 95, Tees, Dhadak 2, Phule — how many more films are being blocked? This casteist, regionalist, racist government is ashamed to see its face in the mirror."

A user later mocked him by saying, "Brahmins are your father," to which Kashyap controversially replied, "Brahmin pe main mootunga... koi problem?" (I will urinate on Brahmins)"

Anurag Kashyap apologises for remark against Brahmins, says daughter, family members getting rape and death threats

Amid backlash, Kashyap issued an apology—not for his words, but for the consequences they triggered. He revealed that his daughter, family, friends, and colleagues had received rape and death threats. "This is my apology—not for my post, but for one line taken out of context and the brewing hatred. No post is worth your loved ones getting rape and death threats from the kingpins of 'sanskar' (cultural values)," he wrote.

What is Phule Row?

The Phule row began after the film's trailer dropped on April 10. Certain Brahmin groups objected to its portrayal of the community, claiming it cast them in a negative light.

In defence, Kashyap pointed out that the first play he ever acted in was based on the lives of Jyotiba and Savitribai Phule, emphasising that casteism still exists in India.

"If casteism didn't exist, why did they have to fight against it?" he asked.

He also criticised the inconsistent treatment of socially relevant films like Dhadak 2 and Santosh, questioning the role of censorship and state bias.

Work Front



Anurag Kashyap will next be seen playing a cop in Dacoit – Ek Prem Katha, directed by debutant Shaneil Deo. The film, produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and co-produced by Suniel Narang, stars Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh. It's being shot in Hindi and Telugu, with filming currently underway in Hyderabad, followed by a Maharashtra schedule.