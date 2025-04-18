Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has found himself in the midst of controversy once again, this time for slamming the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and a section of the Brahmin community over the uproar surrounding Phule, the biopic based on social reformers Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule.

On April 17, 2025, the outspoken director took to Instagram to express his frustration over the backlash from certain Maharashtrian Brahmin groups and the delays in the release of Ananth Mahadevan's directorial Phule, which stars Pratik Gandhi and Patralekha as Dalit activists and reformers Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule.

Criticising the CBFC in his post, Kashyap questioned the board's decision-making and denounced what he described as a "rigged system."

"Punjab 95, Tees, Dhadak 2, Phule — I don't know how many other films are blocked... this casteist, regionalist, racist government is so ashamed to see their own face in the mirror," he wrote.

Kashyap's fiery posts have sparked intense debate online and offline, prompting both support and backlash.

To which a user mentioned that Brahmins are his father.

Anurag Kashyap wrote, "Brahmin pe main mootunga...koi problem?"

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "Meri zindagi ka pehla natak Jyotiba aur Savitribai Phule pe tha. Bhai agar casteism nahin hota is desh mein toh unko kya zaroorat thi ladne ki. Ab ye Brahmin log ko sharam aa rahi hai ya wo sharam mein mare ja rahe hain ya phir ek alag Brahmin Bharat mein jee rahe hain jo hum dekh nahin paa rahe hain, ch****a kaun hai koi to samjhave. (The first play I ever did in my life was on Jyotiba and Savitribai Phule. If casteism didn't exist in this country, why would they have needed to fight against it? Now these Brahmin groups either feel ashamed, are dying of shame, or perhaps they're living in some alternate Brahmin-only India that we're unable to see. Someone please explain—who's the real fool here?"

Kashyap didn't hold back on Instagram, questioning censorship and inconsistencies in releasing socially sensitive films. Referencing 'Dhadak 2' and another film 'Santosh.

He wrote: "Bhai mil ke decide kar lo. India mein casteism hai ya nahi... Dhadak 2 ki screening mein censor board ne bola, Modi ji ne india mein caste system khatam kar diya hai. Usi aadhar pe Santosh bhi india mein release nahin hui. Ab Brahmin ko problem hai Phule se. Bhaiya, jab caste system hi nahin hai to kahe ka Brahmin. Kaun ho aap. Aap ki kyon sulag rahi hai." ("Brothers, decide together whether casteism exists in India or not. During the Dhadak 2 screening, the censor board said Prime Minister Modi had abolished casteism in India. Based on that, Santosh couldn't release either. Now, Brahmins have an issue with Phule. Brother, if there is no caste system, what even is a Brahmin? Who are you, and why are you so offended?")

The CBFC granted Phule a 'U' certificate on April 7 but demanded several edits, including the removal of caste references like 'Mahar', 'Mang', 'Peshwai', and a change in the phrase "3,000 saal purani ghulami" to "kai saal purani ghulami."

Director Ananth Mahadevan confirmed that all changes were implemented. Originally set to release on April 11, the film was pushed to April 25.

I have officially submitted a complaint to @MumbaiPolice seeking registration of an FIR against @anuragkashyap72 for his derogatory and casteist remark against the Brahmin community "Brahmin pe main mootoonga .. koi problem?"



Such hate speech cannot be tolerated in a civil… pic.twitter.com/fqqbtGWehN — ADV. ASHUTOSH J. DUBEY ?? (@AdvAshutoshBJP) April 18, 2025

Complaint filed with Mumbai Police over controversial remark against Brahmins

Meanwhile, Dubey, head of the Maharashtra BJP's Social Media Legal and Advisory Department, has filed a police complaint against Anurag Kashyap.

He shared a copy of the complaint with the Mumbai Police and posted about it on social media.

"I have officially submitted a complaint to @MumbaiPolice seeking registration of an FIR against @anuragkashyap72 for his derogatory and casteist remark against the Brahmin community," Dubey wrote on X, along with images of the complaint and screenshots of Kashyap's comments.

