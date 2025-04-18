Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan is a guilty pleasure for many; you can hate it, love it, but you definitely can't ignore it. After the success of eight scintillating, viral, and titillating seasons, Karan Johar is back with yet another banger: Koffee With Karan Season 9.

And needless to say, it will be packed with drama, entertainment, and loads of fun.

All you need to know about KWK S9

During a fun Instagram Live session on April 17, a fan asked, "Season 8 when?" Karan, in his signature witty style, responded, "It's not Season 8... it is Season 9... coming soon at a digital desktop near you."

In an earlier conversation with Sucharita Tyagi, Karan revealed that Koffee With Karan Season 9 will bring a completely new vibe to the table. The show is set to stream in the second half of 2025 and promises a major shift in its format.

Surprisingly, the iconic rapid-fire round — a fan favourite since the show's inception — might be removed. Karan confessed, "It was so boring that I was like, snooze alert." He even joked, "Main hi hamper ghar le jaata hoon"(I should take the hamper), admitting he felt no one deserved to win the prize anymore.

Karan further explained that the focus will now shift toward real, meaningful conversations rather than simply creating comfortable moments for celebrities. He shared his thoughts on how stars today are more cautious with their words, saying, "I still feel Bhatt saab will be brutally honest, but I can't even have him on the show anymore," referring to Mahesh Bhatt's famously unfiltered appearance with Emraan Hashmi.

Netizens can't wait for the drama, sass, and spill as Koffee With Karan returns with a brand-new season!

About Koffee With Karan

Koffee With Karan premiered in 2004 and has since become a staple of Indian television, boasting eight seasons and over 150 episodes. The show's most recent seasons are streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Season 8 saw a stellar lineup of guest pairings, including Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore, Rani Mukerji and Kajol, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.