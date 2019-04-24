Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is said to be considered for the role of the female lead opposite actor Junior NTR in Baahubali director SS Rajamouli's much-talked-about movie RRR.

It is well-known that SS Rajamouli is in search for an actress to play a British Colonial woman in RRR after Daisy Edgar Jones. Instead of a newcomer, he is said to be on the hunt for an experienced actress this time. Some B-Town actress including Shraddha Kapoor was linked with this movie, but none of them became true. The latest buzz in the industry is that Jacqueline Fernandez is being considered for this role.

It is rumoured that SS Rajamouli sought the help of Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who recommended the name of Jacqueline Fernandez. Now, the director is considering casting her to play the female lead in RRR. The film unit feels that she will be a perfect match for the role of a British lady in the movie.

Born in Bahrain, she hosted television shows in Bahrain at the age of fourteen. After pursuing a degree in mass communication from the University of Sydney in Australia, she worked as a television reporter in Sri Lanka. In 2006, she was crowned as the winner of the Miss Universe Sri Lanka pageant and represented Sri Lanka at 2006 Miss Universe pageant in Los Angeles.

Jacqueline Fernandez made her acting debut with Bollywood film Aladin in 2009 and has starred in around 20 movies in her career spanning 10 years. She has worked with popular Bollywood actors like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, John Abraham, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff and Siddharth Malhotra.

Jacqueline Fernandez, who fantasised about becoming a Hollywood movie star at a young age, has a huge fan following not just in India, but also in some international markets. The actress, who is quite active on social media, boasts of 13.70 million followers on Twitter, 12.90 million followers on Instagram and 22.57 million fans on Facebook. Her addition will make a huge difference for RRR.