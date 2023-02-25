Leaked footage of the raid in Sukesh Chandrashekhar's jail cell has taken over the internet. Many luxury items were recovered from his cell. The court has now extended Sukesh's police custody by four more days, till Monday. Chandrashekhar maintained that the items found in his jail cell were legal and there was nothing illegal about any of it.

Sukesh doesn't want Jacqueline to worry

Sukesh maintained that the family and other people who visit are allowed to bring food, clothes and other items. "It has come officially from mulakat. It is allowed, your family is allowed to give clothes, chappals, shoes and if it is worth Rs 5-10 lakh, if I can afford, what is the problem?," he told reporters. He also added that Jacqueline was not part of the ED investigation and quipped, "She doesn't have to be worried. I am here to take care."

Ready to contest elections

The alleged conman also claimed to be ready to stand in the elections and said that he is wealthy enough to fund himself. Earlier, when Jackky's pictures with Sukesh Chandrashekhar had been leaked and shared on social media, the actress had urged everyone to refrain from tarnishing her image like that.

When Jacqueline's pictures were leaked

"The country and its people have always given me tremendous love and respect. This includes my friends from the media, from whom I have learnt a lot. I'm currently going through a rough patch but I'm sure that my friends and fans will see me through it. It is with this trust that I would request my media friends to not circulate images of a nature that intrude my privacy and personal space. You would not do this to your own loved ones, am sure you would not do this to me either. Hoping that justice and good sense prevails. Thank you."