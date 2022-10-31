Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jackie Shroff reportedly shared bad vibes during the shoot of Albela. The film that had Govinda in the lead role, featured Aishwarya and Jackie too. And while the former Miss World shared an incredible bond with comedy King Govinda, when it came to Jackie; the two reportedly didn't see eye to eye.

What went wrong

An IMDB report states that Jackie Shroff was once asked to compare Sushmita Sen to Aishwarya Rai. Jackie called Aish "ice cold" and the former Miss Universe "red hot". This reportedly, didn't land well with the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress who shot him down by saying that she never ever let him be near her with his thermometer to know the same.

When Sushmita spilled the beans

Sushmita and Aishwarya have always been pitted against one another. In an interview, Sushmita was quoted telling by Cosmopolitan that she was quite proud of Aishwarya as she has given every Indian a reason to be proud of her. It further quoted Sushmita saying that there is a huge price to pay when you someone is as beautiful as Aishwarya Rai. She also said that Aishwarya's whole projection was about "perfection."

"So even if the poor girl does something, as sneeze in public, it's news, and it's bad news... So I really wish that media would give Aishwarya Rai a break because I think a girl goes through a lot of pressure all the time from everybody; from the Madame Tussauds, to the world press, to English movies etc. It just like that the world is expected out of Aishwarya Rai. She is just a girl, she will take her time and I am sure she will come out of it," Cosmopolitan quoted Sushmita saying.