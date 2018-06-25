When a leader holding the topmost position in a nation speaks something, it automatically becomes memorable for people across the globe. The case is no different when the same person makes an incorrect address. Well, it is New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern who's being indicated here. While confronting cameras outside Auckland City Hospital post-delivery, the prime minister addressed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as the Duke and Duchess of Essex.

Yes, you read that.

The prime minister and partner Clarke Gayford embraced parenthood with the birth of their first child on June 21. The entry of Neve in the family inundated the couple with good wish messages from all across the world. Talking to reporters, Ardern said that she was overwhelmed to get congratulations from Buckingham Palace, especially the Queen and the "Essex" royals.

"It's certainly mind-blowing receiving messages from people like the Duke and Duchess of Essex and the Queen, that's certainly not something you expect," the 37-year-old NZ prime minister said. "But equally special to us were just those ... people who took time to send a little note, or a blanket, or a set of booties."

The Buckingham Palace, of course, has so many Dukes and Duchesses to take care of different legacies but then there is no one called the Duke and Duchess of "ESSEX" but SUSSEX. Anyways, it is quite obvious to be confused when there are so many names to be remembered in the royal family and that too when you're "sleep deprived" after your first delivery. From the royal family come the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and so on.

Since the day 36-year-old Meghan Markle and 33-year-old Prince Harry got married, they have received the royal treatment from all over but never a new title. There has been no reaction yet from the royal family regarding the mistaken version of the NZ prime minister. The Duke and Duchess of "Essex" may like the new title, after all. You never know. Well, it's up to the netizens whether they consider it as Ardern's blunder or a wedding gift for the new royal couple.