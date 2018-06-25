Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle is reportedly upset after her father Thomas Markle appeared for surprise interview on a British television recently. In a lengthy interview to British media ITV, Markle revealed that he truly missed Meghan's wedding and wanted to walk his daughter down the aisle. However, due to his health ailments, the former lighting director missed one of history's biggest event.

The interview took a political turn when he decided about his conversation with Harry on phone. He also revealed that Harry was willing to experiment with Berxit and give Donald Trump a chance. The British monarch, which is often considered to be apolitical usually stays away from public expression of their views and opinions. However, Thomas revelation has truly brought a chaos in the royal palace.

The 73-year old former lighting director even revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to have children soon. "They are a couple now, they would try to have children soon. Meghan has wanted children for a long time," he stated. When quipped about the moment when Harry asked his daughter's hand, Markle said, "Harry asked for her hand on the phone, and I said: 'You are a gentleman. Promise me you will never raise your hand against my daughter, and of course, I give you my permission.'"

The entire interview seems to have not gone well with the royal family. Immediately after the interview, there were reports that Meghan is upset and devastated by the chat. The Suits actress reportedly expressed her grief with her close friends. "She is trying so hard to fit into this new way of life and she was once again blindsided by a father who supposedly cares about her and doesn't want to embarrass her. Given the media circus surrounding her father's actions before the wedding, Meghan had hoped he would have learned his lesson. She is devastated over this," a source was quoted by Yahoo News.

The latest report doing rounds is that Meghan's husband Harry and the Queen too is furious over the interview. The entire family is apparently upset with the way Meghan's father handled the situation.