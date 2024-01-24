Known for her roles in shows like – Dev, Siddhivinayak, Bakula Bhaua Ka Bhoot and now a prominent face of Subhash Ghai's debut TV Show – Jaanki– Lucky Mehta has spoken at length about the Ram Mandir inauguration. A strong believer of spirituality, Lucky has called the day 'historic' and a 'proud' day for Indian. International Business Times, India, got in touch with the actress and fitness enthusiast. Excerpts:

What would you say is the significance of January 22, the day of Ram Mandir inauguration in India?

Not just this year, 22nd January would remain an auspicious, historic and immensely emotional day for the whole of India every year. This day is the prime example of the whole country coming together to celebrate Lord Ram and worship his greatness. In this era of social media where kids hardly have any idea about Gods and their powers, teenagers and kids are referring Ram Charit Manas and Hanuman Chalisa. Kids are dancing to Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman's songs and celebrating the magnitude of this day and Ram Lalla.

The younger generation has learnt a lot about the meaning of being a Hindu, they have felt that connection to God, they have shown inclination towards spirituality and that's the best thing to have happened. I am thankful to PM Modi and everyone who has been behind making the Ram Mandir successful. It is the best day for me and I feel the whole nation. And its significance would remain immortal.

Tell us a bit about your emotions and how were you feeling on this day?

This is the most emotional and proud moment for every Indian. I am emotionally indulged into it, more so because I come from a Brahmin family. I remember when I was a kid, my grandfather used to tell me to always pray. He would say 'only prayers can do magic in your life' nothing else. I now feel a sense of enlightenment I am on an emotional and spiritual high.

How did you celebrate the day?

I came home after a night shoot, early in the morning and took a bath. Soon after that, I read Hanuman Chalisa and the chanted mantras. I offered my prayers and made prasad and dedicated it to Lord Ram.

Have you always been spiritual? What does spirituality mean to you?

I have been raised in an environment where we believe a lot in the power our Gods and Goddesses hold. I believe in the power of energy, manifestation, prayers. This is all in me since my childhood and I am proud of being so spiritual. Spirituality to me is the belief in the presence of energy which gives the power of perseverance and endurance.