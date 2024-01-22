Half of Bollywood turned up to witness the historic day of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya on January 22. The who's who of the business, cricket, and entertainment world turned up in huge numbers to make their presence felt. From Shloka Mehta – Akash Ambani to Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif – Vicky Kaushal, several celebs came in pairs to witness the momentous day.

Celebs showing invite to be allowed entry

A video of celebrities being asked to show their invites before being allowed into the Ram Mandir premises has taken over social media. In the video, Katrina, Vicky, Ranbir and other celebs are seen showing the tight security a piece of white paper (presumably the invitation card) before being allowed into the seating area. Amul too has come up with its catchy and interesting doodle on the Ram Mandir inauguration. Echoing the sentiments of the country, Amul has called the Ram Mandir "Temple of a billion hopes."

#WATCH | Actors Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and filmmakers Rajkumar Hirani, Rohit Shetty arrive at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony pic.twitter.com/0KCYCaQz9R — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Celebs in religious spirit

Kangana Ranaut was spotted chanting 'Jai Shree Ram' as IAF helicopters showered rose petals on the devotees who joined the event. Sonu Nigam made the day even more overwhelming as he sang devotional songs in his pure and melodious voice. Anuradha Paudwal also sang a few bhakti songs. Hema Malini attended the big day with Ahana Deol's husband, Vaibhav Vora. Rajinikanth, Arun Govil, Chiranjeevi and many other celebs were seen at the venue.

"This is a very emotional moment. I am happy that there is joy and enthusiasm in the world wherever there is Sanatana Dharma. It feels great that we can see this, that God chose us to be born in an era when such an event is taking place. I am one of the fortunate people who have received an invitation," Sonu Nigam said in an interview.

Vivek Oberoi, who also attended the event, said, "I have come to Ayodhya for the first time and it feels that if you breathe here, 'Ram Bhakti' will get in you. There is much so of energy here. People are so happy. There is a wave 'bhakti' here and there is a lot of curiosity among people to that Ram Lalla is returning to Ayodhya after 500 years. I think Lord Ram has always connected people and society."