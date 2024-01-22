It's indeed a momentous day for India as January 22 marks a pivotal day as the 'Pran Prathistha ceremony at the Ram Mandir. From celebrities to dignitaries to several bureaucrats as well as temple trustees have reached the Ram Mandir premise.

Amitabh Bahchan, Kangana Ranaut, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Ambani, Madhur Bhandarkar, Singer Shankar Mahadevan, and Sonu Nigam among the celebrities who have reached Ram Mandir, Ayodhya to attend the auspicious consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir.

#WATCH | Ram Lalla idol at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya#RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/QOW51jbt5L — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Alia, Ranbir, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif reached the temple premises.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt arrived in an electric car in Ayodhya for the Ram Temple. They were seen seated facing their back. Ranbir-Katrina didn't greet or see eye-to-eye. While posing Alia and Vicky stood beside each other. Ranbir and Katrina stood at the extreme right and left.

Several videos from the Ram Mandir 'Pran Prathistha ceremony have surfaced online.

No Entry: Ranbir asks security for directions; Alia Bhatt is confused as they arrive at the wrong gate for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

A video shows Bollywood stars arrived at the wrong gate in Ayodhya Dham for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. Ranbir, Alia, and Rohit Shetty arrived at the wrong gate. And they had to take a different route to get inside the temple where seating had been arranged.

The video shows Ranbir asking the security about the directions.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi offers prayers to Ram Lalla. The idol was unveiled at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya during the pranpratishtha ceremony.#RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/bHvY3L4Ynk — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Netizens were happy seeing Ranbir Kapoor take charge and find the right route.

PM Modi arrived at the Ram Mandir ceremony, where he performed puja of and unveiled the Ram Lalla's murthi.

The first look at Ram Lalla is here:

#WATCH | First visuals of the Ram Lalla idol at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/E0VIhkWu4g — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

M Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and Governor Ananadiben Patel offer prayers to Ram Lalla.

#WATCH | Ram Lalla idol at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya #RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/YbdbHDcXqX — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani & his wife Nita Ambani watch the live video of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

In one such picture, Big B is seen chatting with Anil Ambani. Abhishek Bachchan was also seen chatting with Anil Ambani. The father-son duo were seen dressed in traditional clothes. Kangana Ranaut wore a traditional white and red saree. She posed with Madhur Bhandarkar.

#WATCH | Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani & his wife Nita Ambani watch the live video of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.#RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/WWuqTU9YGi — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Jackie Shroff has reached the premise he told the media, to remove the shoes while covering the event.

The 'pran-pratishtha' ceremony ended at 1:00 PM on 22 January.