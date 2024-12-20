Jiya Shankar won hearts with her dazzling smile in Bigg Boss OTT 2. The south actress made heads turn with her fashion sense and also grabbed the spotlight for her equations within the house. One such equation was that of Jiya with Abhishek Malhan. The two became quite good friends and the friendship continued even outside the house for a few months.

Jiya Shankar says no friendship with Abhishek Malhan

What led to the two ending their friendship remains unknown but the two have cleared the air of not being in a relationship. However, Jiya has now shut down trolls and revealed that she has no equation with Fukra Insaan and even the friendship that was there, isn't there anymore.

"Saying this for ONE LAST TIME to whoever it concerns! I've got nothing to do with Fukra Insaan or these meme pages. We shared nothing but friendship & even that no longer exists. I don't even follow any of these meme pages or have any knowledge of how this works," Shankar wrote.

Jiya hits back at trolls

Jiya also wondered in the furious post whether someone was paying trolls to put out nasty comments at her and her family. "I always assumed them making this sort of stuff for views or I've no idea if someone pays for this shit but if the blame comes on me with nasty comments on my character & family then hear it panda gang, I'M SELF MADE LOUD & PROUD! I'm because of ME and not because of anyone else. Way above these CHEAP STUNTS! So stay in your lane & keep my mother's & my name out of your filthy mouths," she further added.

Jiya Shankar is a well-known name who has worked in films and television. The diva is completely a self-made woman and never tried to play victim for being a daughter to a single mother.