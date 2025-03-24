Congratulations are in order for actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul, as the couple welcome thier first child, a baby girl on Monday, March 24, 2025. Embarking on this new journey of parenthood, Athiya and KL Rahul took to social media to share the joyful news with their fans and followers.

On Monday, the newly minted parents shared a joint statement on Instagram. The post featured a painting of two swans against a serene white background with subtle green tints. The message read, "Blessed with a baby girl."

Along with the caption, KL Rahul shared the picture without adding any text but included a baby emoji with a halo and wings.

As soon as the couple announced the news, wishes started pouring in from the film fraternity, Bollywood, the cricketing world, and their fans.

Shanaya Kapoor and Krishna Shroff were among those who congratulated the duo.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul missed Monday's IPL 2025 match between the Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants, where he was set to make his debut for the Delhi Capitals.

Rahul was signed for ₹14 crore by the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2025 mega auction and was expected to play in the season opener. However, ahead of the match, Cricbuzz reported that he would be absent due to personal reasons.

"The Indian batter, who is expecting his first child, has received special permission from the Delhi Capitals management to skip the match against his former franchise, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam," the report stated.

Last year in November, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy news with her fans and well-wishers. Athiya, along with KL Rahul, shared a joint note to share the update on their personal life. The note read, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025".

The sweet announcement came with visuals of little feet and an evil eye. Athiya, daughter of actor Suniel Shetty, shared the note with a white heart emoji.