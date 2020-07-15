Gauri Khan is making the most of her quarantine time spending time with her family. A few weeks ago, Shah Rukh Khan's wife shared pictures of her and daughter Suhana Khan enjoying clicking pictures and learning new makeup skills. And now, the gorgeous lady revealed that she is occupying herself working on her next project.

Sharing a few glimpses of her work - abstract art on canvas - with her Instagram followers, Gauri wrote: "Using my time in quarantine to work on my next projects. Creativity can be quite therapeutic. Here's some abstract art... Acrylic on canvas. #gaurikhandesigns."

Besides mentioning how creativity can be therapeutic during quarantine time, the interior designer revealed in her post that she used acrylic paint on canvas and also shared pictures on what it would look like on a beautiful wall.

She also posted a video of herself working on the piece of artwork. In the short clip, Gauri can be seen holding a paintbrush as she creates her masterpiece in her sea-facing workspace in Mannat. The sea view is indeed breath-taking.

Coming to the painting, it has received mixed reactions from netizens. While many of her fans praised her for the beautiful work, a few users started trolling her. Take a look at some of the negative comments:

SRK-Gauri offers their office space to be used as quarantine facility:

Earlier this year, the star couple - Shah Rukh and Gauri - offered their four-storey personal office space to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to be used as a quarantine facility for women, children and the elderly. Sharing the news on Instagram, the star wife had written, "#GauriKhanDesign's refurbished this office ...a quarantine zone providing essentials and services to those in need. We must stand together and stand strong in this fight against #Covid19."