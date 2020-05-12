Debutant director EVS Goutham has spilled the beans on the story of his upcoming movie It's Time to Party and the details of the role played by Sreemukhi, who is the runnerup of Bigg Boss Telugu 3.

Sreemukhi is a popular Telugu TV anchor, who has hosted several hit show. She recently made it big with her stint on Bigg Boss Telugu 3, which witnessed her emerging as runnerup in the grand finale. She started her career as a supporting actor in the 2012 film Julai and she turned lead actress with Prema Ishq Kaadhal. Now she has silently gone on to work in Its Time to Party.

The makers of It's Time to Party surprised her fans, by releasing her first look on her birthday. Ace cameraman Rathnavelu tweeted the poster on May 10 and wrote, "Dear @EVS_Goutham It gives me immense pleasure to launch your Maiden film Poster! You are a bundle of Talent with sincerity n dedication. Wishing success for the entire cast n crew Thumbs up #HappyBirthdaySreemukhi."

A day after her birthday director EVS Goutham has revealed important details about It's Time to Party and Sreemukhi's role in it. Talking about the movie, the director said that it is crime thriller, which is about a dating app and predominantly revolves around four principal characters in the story.

"The film focuses on four youngsters using a dating app and how their lives take a different turn. The script also has elements of crime and suspense. As the film focuses on contemporary issues, we believe it will be something all sections of the audience will relate to," Goutham told Deccan Chronicle.

When asked about her character, EVS Goutham said that Sreemukhi is seen in a pivotal role in It's Time to Party. "Her role has multiple layers and will surely surprise the audience. I can tell you that she's the one who drives the narrative and her casting has made the content more gripping," added the director.

Goutham also revealed that his team has completed the shooting of It's Time to Party and is now eagerly to waiting for the reopening of the theatres. He also revealed he is even ready to release it on OTT platforms. "But we are also game on releasing the film on OTT platforms and are exploring various possibilities," said the director.