It was indeed a very happy birthday for Virat Kohli as India won against South Africa by 243 runs in a top-of-the-table clash at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Sunday. Virat Kohli scored a world record-equalling century (101 not out) on his 35th birthday as India won after making a total of 326 for 5.

Virat Kohli named as player of the match for blistering 101

Virat Kohli has been named the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 101, a record-equalling century. After receiving the award, he said: "It was a big game, probably playing the toughest team in the tournament. There was a motivation to do well. Because it happened on my birthday, it became special and the people made it more special for me. I did wake up with the excitement that today was not just another game. People from the outside look at the game in a bit of a different way... I'm enjoying playing cricket, that is more important to me than phases... It is all too much for me to take in now, to equal my hero's record is something special for me. He is perfection when it comes to batting. It's a very emotional moment for me."

As soon as Virat walked towards the pavilion crowd cheered For Virat and also wished him on his birthday.

Birthday Boy Virat Kohli makes the occasion even more special as he receives the Player of the Match award for his fantastic ton



Scorecard

Unstoppable and relentless, Team India secures their 8th consecutive victory in the #CWC2023! @imVkohli's magnificent century served as the bedrock of their latest win, illuminating the field with his exceptional batting prowess. @ShreyasIyer15's 77-run strokeplay added to the…

Kohli went level with Tendulkar's ODI centuries record

On his 35th birthday, Virat Kohli went level with Tendulkar's ODI centuries record, he still remains 21 tons behind the former India captain in terms of international hundreds (100). Kohli hit his 79th international century against South Africa.

Tendulkar took to Instagram and congratulated Virat Kohli, he wrote, "Well played Virat. It took me 365 days to go from 49 to 50 earlier this year. I hope you go from 49 to 50 and break my record in the next few days. Congratulations!"

Anushka Sharma too cheered for Virat and took to Instagram stories and congratulated Virat.

Fans went ecstatic as Virat clinched yet another feather in his hat.

India defeat South Africa by 243 runs ! 100 from Virat Kohli. Five Wickets from jadeja.

Cricket fanatics couldn't keep up after India's eighth consecutive win in the ongoing World Cup 2023.

The match began with a stellar opening as Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill set the momentum going on the other end.

On the bowling front, Ravindra Jadeja was the standout performer, claiming four wickets and Mohammed Siraj (1-11) and Kuldeep Yadav (2-7) all played their part in defeating South Africa.