It's indeed a commendable day for India as cricket fans just can't keep calm, with the way team India is performing at the ICC World Cup. India has not lost a single match in this ongoing tournament, and on Tuesday, November 2, India won against Sri Lanka by 302 runs.

The match was held in Mumbai's famous Wankhede Stadium.

With 7 wins in a row, India is now the first country to reach the semi-finals.

The Men in Blue have continued their winning streak. Today's win against Sri Lanka has made team India's spot in the final four. So far, India won against Australia, Pakistan, New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

And now in the ongoing event, the team will next face South Africa on November 5 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

In today's match against Sri Lanka Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer played a crucial role with bat while Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah derailed Sri Lankan batting.

Mohammed Shami clinched back-to-back 4 wickets. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj gave India a great start as Bumrah and Siraj.

This makes Mohammed Shami is India's highest wicket-taker for India in Men's Cricket World Cup history

Virat was out in 88. Nearly a few runs away from making a century.

The crowd at Wankhede stadium gives a standing ovation to Shubman Gill including Sara Tendulkar.

Shubman Gill the talented batsman went on to make an impressive 92 runs before being dismissed. Interestingly, Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara, was captured giving a standing ovation to Shubman Gill. This gesture by Sara was loved by all and social media users, went berserk seeing Sara's reaction.

Sara Tendulkar appreciating Shubman Gill's brilliant knock as he goes for 92#INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/MOTFxORYFa — Pratyush (@_PratyushR) November 2, 2023

She also reacted to Shubman's dismissal.

Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar's record with most 1000 runs in Calendar Years in ODIs

Virat Kohli has surpassed yet another record of Sachin Tendulkar, that too at the home ground of the Master Blaster, yes you heard that right.

During the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 clash in Mumbai on Thursday. India played against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium, and Virat Kohli surpassed cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar's record with the most calendar years (8) having scored more than 1000 runs in ODI cricket.

While Tendulkar recorded 49 centuries in ODI cricket, Kohli already has 48 hundreds in the format. Virat has now surpassed the Master Blasters' record for most calendar years with more than 1000 runs scored in ODIs.

Sri Lankan stand-in captain Kusal Mendis had won the toss and elected to bowl first.