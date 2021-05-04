The Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL) has now been postponed. The IPL would be rescheduled towards another time this year. After two key players of Kolkata Knight Riders tested positive, one SRH player has also tested positive. The decision was made after the bio-secure bubble was invaded by the coronavirus. The IPL season has been suspended mid-way. It was earlier supposed to conclude towards the end of May.

BCCI released an official statement and informed about suspending Vivo IPL 2021. "The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect. The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and well-being of all the stakeholders in mind."

The statement further read, "These are difficult times, especially in India and while we have tried to bring in some positivity and cheer, however, it is imperative that the tournament is now suspended and everyone goes back to their families and loved ones in these trying times.

The BCCI will do everything in its powers to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants in IPL 2021. The BCCI would like to thank all the healthcare workers, state associations, players, support staff, franchises, sponsors, partners and all the service providers who have tried their best to organise IPL 2021 even in these extremely difficult times."

After the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match was rescheduled on Monday due to members testing positive, today's Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match was also expected to be rescheduled a SRH player tested positive.