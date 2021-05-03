Kolkata Knight Riders' Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier have tested positive for coronavirus. Tonight's match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will now be rescheduled as the two players have contracted the virus.

The IPL match was supposed to be held at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. ANI confirmed the news and quoted BCCI official stating that the news of players testing positive has left the RCB team wary.

"I have received a message from the BCCI CEO and the venue in-charge that today's match is suspended and a new date will be announced later in the day," Gujarat Cricket Association secretary Anil Patel was quoted telling Sportstar. However, there has not been any official statement from BCCI on it yet.

Instagram

It is said that the players have gone into isolation and a second test result is awaited to eliminate any false reports.

"Two members of the contingent have tested positive for COVID but we are waiting for their second test reports to avoid the false positive scenario that happened with Anrich Nortje of Delhi Capitals earlier", a source was quoted telling HT. The match probably would be played sometime later in the month. This year's IPL is scheduled to end on May 30.