After a year of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor coming out of the closet and speaking about their relationship, we can't wait for Alia Bhatt's ex – Sidharth Malhotra to make it official with ladylove Kiara Advani.

Secret getaway

It was reported that the duo rang in New Years together in Africa, but, with constant attention at not being clicked together. The duo entered the airport separately (on the same day and almost at the same time) and left the airport also separately (on the same day and almost at the same time). Kiara and Sidharth also gave us sneak peek into their vacation amidst all the greenery and forests of Africa. We might be reading too much into it but the pictures almost confirmed that the two were holidaying at the same place.

Earlier, while reacting to the rumours of dating Kiara, Sidharth had said, "The amount of rumours and hook-ups that I have had in the tabloids, I'm having lesser fun in real life, I think. I wish they were true. My life is not as colourful as what people read."

Involving parents

And now, the latest we hear is that the duo is quite serious about each other. So much so, that they have broken the news to their families and Sidharth also joined Kiara's parents for dinner at their residence.

Tara Sutaria

Sidharth Malhotra was also in the news for his link-up with Tara Sutaria! Tara Sutaria had recently admitted to having a crush on an "ex-Student" and everyone knows it's none other than Sidharth! Tara was earlier seeing Rohan Mehra, the son of late actor Vinod Mehra. Rohan Mehra had made his debut in the Saif Ali Khan starrer Bazaar. However, Tara is now dating Ranbir Kapoor's cousin, Aadar Jain.

Professional lives

Kiara and Sidharth will work together in upcoming movie Shershaah, which is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who died in the Kargil War. It is said that it was during the shoot of the movie that the two came together.