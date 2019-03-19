While Alia Bhatt has moved on to Ranbir Kapoor, it seems her ex-boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra is finding it hard to anchor himself to one girl. Or maybe he is enjoying the attention! After being linked with his A Gentleman co-star Jacqueline Fernandez, Sidharth Malhotra's pictures with his new co-star Kiara Advani were splashed everywhere.

Sidharth Malhotra had denied the relationship with Kiara Advani, saying, "The amount of rumours and hook-ups that I have had in the tabloids, I'm having lesser fun in real life, I think. I wish they were true. My life is not as colourful as what people read." But the rumours of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani refused to die down.

Of late, Sidharth Malhotra has been in the news for his new flame Tara Sutaria! The young actress will make her debut in Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2. So, it's Karan who introduced Tara and Sidharth to each other. Sidharth had starred in Student of the Year with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. Tara Sutaria had recently admitted to having a crush on an "ex-Student" and everyone knows it's none other than Sidharth! Tara was earlier seeing Rohan Mehra, the son of late actor Vinod Mehra. Rohan Mehra had made his debut in the Saif Ali Khan starrer Bazaar.

Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria star together in Milap Zaveri's film Marjaavan, also starring Rakul Preet and Riteish Deshmukh. Kiara Advani will be seen with Sidharth Malhotra in Captain Vikram Batra biopic being made by Karan Johar.

So, is Sidharth Malhotra two-timing Tara Sutaria or Kiara Advani? We are confused! Or is he with only one of them? Or none?

Alia Bhatt, meanwhile, is going strong with Ranbir Kapoor. The two lovers are touted to get married after the release of their film Brahmastra.