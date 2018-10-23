Kannada actress Harshika Poonacha has taken an indirect dig at actress Sanjjanaa Galrani and Shruti Hariharan saying that they are not a part of #MeToo movement but are clearly into #MeTooforpublicity.

Many actresses from various language film industries of India have joined #MeToo movement and shared their tragic stories. Some male members of those respective industries have extended their support to them. Until the last week, hardly anyone from Sandalwood came forward to name and shame any actor.

When people across the country were wondering over the allegations, actresses like Sanjjanaa Galrani and Shruti Hariharan came out in public and shamed the makers of Ganda Hendati and Arjun Sarja with their stories, which created a lot of buzz in the media. But not many men supported these survivors. In fact, some actresses have opposed them and the latest to join their league is Harshika Poonacha.

Harshika Poonacha has taken to her Facebook page to talk about the #MeToo movement. In a lengthy post, she admitted that men should treat women with respect. But she said that she is disgusted to see a few actresses using their feminity as a tool for pure publicity, which is taking a toll on the families of men.

Harshika Poonacha goes on to say that these actresses submitted themselves to men to get the needful at the beginning of their career. She claims that she has seen them walking hand in hand with them and smoking ganja with them during their foreign trips. But today they are targeting those men for publicity. If they don't stop their fight, they will get to see men starting #WeToo movement soon.

Here is the complete post titled "Its not #METOO its clearly #METOOFORPUBLICITY," posted by Harshika Poonacha: