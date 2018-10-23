Kannada actress Harshika Poonacha has taken an indirect dig at actress Sanjjanaa Galrani and Shruti Hariharan saying that they are not a part of #MeToo movement but are clearly into #MeTooforpublicity.
Many actresses from various language film industries of India have joined #MeToo movement and shared their tragic stories. Some male members of those respective industries have extended their support to them. Until the last week, hardly anyone from Sandalwood came forward to name and shame any actor.
When people across the country were wondering over the allegations, actresses like Sanjjanaa Galrani and Shruti Hariharan came out in public and shamed the makers of Ganda Hendati and Arjun Sarja with their stories, which created a lot of buzz in the media. But not many men supported these survivors. In fact, some actresses have opposed them and the latest to join their league is Harshika Poonacha.
Harshika Poonacha has taken to her Facebook page to talk about the #MeToo movement. In a lengthy post, she admitted that men should treat women with respect. But she said that she is disgusted to see a few actresses using their feminity as a tool for pure publicity, which is taking a toll on the families of men.
Harshika Poonacha goes on to say that these actresses submitted themselves to men to get the needful at the beginning of their career. She claims that she has seen them walking hand in hand with them and smoking ganja with them during their foreign trips. But today they are targeting those men for publicity. If they don't stop their fight, they will get to see men starting #WeToo movement soon.
Here is the complete post titled "Its not #METOO its clearly #METOOFORPUBLICITY," posted by Harshika Poonacha:
Hello all, I have been watching all the developments of the so called #metoo movement. Being a strong woman myself and seeing our film industry from close quarters i totally agree that nobody should disrespect women, objectify them or force them to do anything against their will but iam truly disgusted to see how few actresses are using their feminity as a tool for pure publicity. Publicity is good! But at the cost of what?? Breaking a persons family? Shaming his wife and kids? Trying to ruin a persons career they have created with a struggle of over 15 -20 years with just 1 statement?? Let me put it straight here!!
I have been in this industry for nearly 10 years and i have seen everything personally with my own eyes.. Most of these so called activist actresses do everything when they badly need what they want in the initial stages of their careers (get cast in good films, make money, network, travel, luxurious life etc) by giving all the freedom to these men who they now accuse for their own selfish needs of publicity, they start targeting the same men who they were smiling and walking hands in hands with! I personally have seen these so called great activist actresses smoking ganja, having a great time in their song shoots in foriegn countries, falling on famous men (actors from other industries, producers, real estate barons etc at big award functions in Malaysia, Dubai, Singapore etc) and doing things that i donot want to mention here. So at that moment it was fine to do whatever it needed for you to become a household name but now that you have gotten it you start making allegations on men who you have used for your personal success??? Where was your me too feeling when it happened 10,5,2 years back ?? Oh! So at that phase it was ok but now you want to save all the women in the world from the clutches of these monster men?? Nonsense!! Utter nonsense!! I have a question for you!
Do you have the guts to name the A list superstars in each film industry???
Why aren't the superstar actresses of every industries not making any claims or allegations??
1 of the famous producers who is close to me and a wellwisher was showing me a video of a few of these so called me too actresses happily smoking ganja lying down on a famous persons shoulder and talking about how they can spoil the names of a few people. In another video there is this famous actor who has shot a video himself of this famous actress half nude in the car where she is seen happily telling him "i should be there in your next film also ok"
This is not the way it should be! Correct??
I being an actress myself have come across a few people who asked me for favours and i clearly gave it back very politely and made my priorities and values clear to them right then and there !! And now after 10 years iam very proud of myself that NOT 1 PERSON in any industry can point a finger at me because i have remained pure and clean and done work which were clean! I might have missed out on many big projects with big superstars but iam a very happy person and i still have a wonderful relationship with people from all industries.
There might be a few people who oppose what i say today but thats the fact and it will remain so. I understand there are few men who are bad and might force women for favours to give them work but nobody will rape you or nobody will man handle you to do things you dont like!! You can always say a strong "NO" and walk out of whatever that you dont like !! A clap can happen only when 2 hands come together. So my request to all your activist actresses and generally to all women in industry is to #bereal. I think its high time men start the #wetoo movement because i know of so many who have been used by these actresses for their fame and name and then gotten ditched by thess actresses after they get what they want!
I was keeping quiet for so long thinking i should not talk against my fellow actresses but this is becoming a mockery of us other actresses and our industry which has given us bread and butter and made us what we are today! Jai Karnataka