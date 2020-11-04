Kajal Aggarwal recently tied the knot to fiance Gautam Kitchlu. Her wedding photos and videos went viral on the internet and fans totally drooled over them.

The actress looked gorgeous in all her ensembles, right from her Mehendi ceremony, haldi ceremony to her pheras and reception. And soon after walking the aisle, Kajal made a shocking statement on her social media platform that stunned one and all.

She wrote, 'It's never too late, I say no'. In no time, her post went viral and everyone began wondering what was she talking about.

"I say no to a continuous state of uncertainty and fear"

The post Kajal Aggarwal made is about the pandemic and the state of fear which we all are living in. She has penned a long letter narrating how a tiny, unseen virus has made her reconsider her lifestyle and gripped her with fear. However, she refuses to stay in uncertainty and fear. A part of her post reads, "I say a big no to the current state of our existence. I say no to a continuous state of uncertainty and fear." She further went on to say, "Most of all I say no to our current response to the virus and the existing hygiene standards."

Kajal Aggarwal further talks about the pandemic demanding 'swift' and 'unprecedented' action. In the end, she bats for a safer world while talking about the new phase of her life. All her fans have sent in support to her on the post. Check out Kajal's post below: