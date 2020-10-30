Popular south Indian actress Kajal Aggarwal got hitched to Gautam Kitchlu in Mumbai on Friday evening.

The newly-weds' first wedding picture is all over the internet. Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu make for a perfect couple in the first picture from their wedding.

Bride and Groom look breathtakingly beautiful in their first wedding picture

Their first picture from the venue shows them smiling while standing on a stage with hundreds of flowers around them. They are also seen wearing var-malas (wedding garlands) of white roses.

New bride Kajal Aggarwal looks beautiful in red joda. Her traditional wedding gold jewellery caught our attention. She styled her hair with a gold matha patti. While the groom Gautam Kitchlu complemented his bride in a white and pink sherwani.

The venue

Kajal and Gautam took wedding vows at Mumbai's Taj hotel on Friday evening. They opted for intimate wedding, keeping in mind social distancing restrictions because of the pandemic.

Take a look at their wedding pictures below:

Kajal shared pre-wedding pictures on her social media

Earlier in the afternoon, Kajal had shared her first picture after getting her hair and makeup done for the wedding. Kajal looked mesmerisingly beautiful in the monochromic picture. She captioned the post as "Calm before the storm #kajgautkitched."

Haldi ceremony

In the morning, Kajal had shared photos from her haldi ceremony, wherin she was pouting as her family members and friends smeared turmeric paste (haldi)on her face.

Who is Kajal's husband Gautam Kitchlu?

Gautam Kitchlu is the founder of design label Discern Living which is an interior design and home decor venture offering stylish yet straightforward design solutions. The bio of Gautam Kitchlu's Instagram profile reads, "Founder @DiscernLiving. Internet Entrepreneur. Interiors, Tech, Design enthusiast."

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal has appeared in films like Singham, Magadheera, Kavacham, Thuppakki, Jilla, Temper, Mr Perfect, Maari and Mersal, among others.

Congratulations to Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu.