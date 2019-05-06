Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, May 6, accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of neither receiving nor returning his calls regarding cyclone Fani. PM Modi, who reviewed the damage caused to Odisha due to Cyclone Fani today, conveyed that he wanted to do the same for West Bengal. The PMO had even written to the West Bengal government about the planned review meeting.

Sources from the PMO said the Mamata Banerjee-led government has said that officials in the state are busy with poll duty.

Addressing a rally in East Midnapore district's Tamluk area, PM Modi said, "Didi is so frustrated these days that she doesn't even want to talk or hear about god. The situation is such that Didi is arresting and jailing those who are chanting 'Jai Sri Ram'." Modi was referring to an incident where Mamata Banerjee confronted a bunch of locals who shouted Jai Shri Ram at her convoy last week.

Flaying Banerjee as "speed breaker didi", Modi said the Trinamool Congress supremo was "so full of pride" that she gives more importance to politics over people of the state.

"Two-three days ago all of you faced a major natural disaster. Speed breaker didi made all attempts to politicise the cyclone. I tried to talk to Mamata didi over the phone but she is so proud that she did not receive my call. I waited for her to call back but she did not do that either," Modi stated.

"I called her a second time. I was worried about the people of Bengal. So I wanted to talk to her as she is the Chief Minister. But she did not talk to me the second time either. Politics is so important to her that she does not care about people," Modi claimed.

However, it was earlier reported that the West Bengal Chief Minister had cancelled all election-related programmes and spent two days in Kharagpur near Kolkata to monitor the situation.