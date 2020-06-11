Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved TV shows that has been running for more than a decade now. The comedy show revolves around the adventures of the residents of Gokuldham Society and every episode carries a social message. A few years ago, TMKOC entered the Limca Book of Records as the longest running comedy fiction show.

Not just the show, but all the characters Dayaben, Jethalal, Bhide, Popatlal and others have become household names and each character has huge fan base. Many of the A-listed Bollywood celebrities likes Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn have also promoted their films on the show.

With the massive popularity that the actors enjoy, have you ever wondered how much does each of the actors earn per episode and their net worth?

Dilip Joshi: He plays the lead role of Jethalal and is the highest paid actors in the show. According to some reports, Dilip charges around Rs 1.5 lakh per episode and his net worth is around Rs 37 crore, which he has earned by working on films and TV shows.

Disha Vakani: Although Disha, who played the role of Dayaben, has been missing from the show since several years now, she was one of the highest paid actors and used to charge around Rs 1 lakh per episode. Disha's net worth is around a whopping Rs 37 crore, which she has earned through films and brand endorsements.

Munmun Dutta: The gorgeous actress plays the role of Babita in TMKOC and charges Rs 35,000-50,000 per episode. Munmun's estimated net worth is $1M or Rs7.5 crore, which she has earned through TV shows and brand endorsements.

Shailesh Lodha: The actor who plays the role of Tarak Mehta and Jethalal's close friend, takes home Rs 1lakh per episode. His estimated net worth is Rs 7 crore. Shailesh has featured in a few TV shows and has hosted many talk shows.

Mandar Chandwadkar: The actor who plays Aatmaram Bhide, a tutor and secretary of Gokuldham society, charges around Rs 80,000 per episode. Mandar's net worth has, however, not been disclosed.

Amit Bhatt: The actor, who essays the role of Champaklal Gada, father of Jethalal, earns around Rs 70,000-80,000 per episode. Amit has worked in several TV shows before he became a household name in TMKOC. Just like Mandar, Amit's net worth is not known, either.

Gurucharan Sodhi and Tanuj Mahashabde: Both Gurucharan aka Roshan Singh Sodhi and Tanuj aka Krishnan Iyer, get paid Rs 65-80,000 for each episode.

Nirmal Soni: Nirmal, who essays the role of Dr Hathi after the sudden death of Kavi Kumar Azad, earns Rs20-25,000 per episode.