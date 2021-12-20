And it can't get bigger than this! Salman Khan has announced the sequel to one of his highest-grossing films – Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Salman made the announcement at the pre-release event of RRR. Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli, Shriya Saran and Karan Johar were present at the event. Salman Khan too joined the event and spoke about Bajrangi Bhaijaan's sequel being on the cards.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2

SS Rajamouli's father and celebrated writer, K. V. Vijayendra Prasad had written the script for Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The film also starred Kareena Kapoor and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. As per reports, Salman revealed that SS Rajamouli's father had given him one of his biggest hits and on being prodded by Karan Johar hinted at the sequel being on the cards.

Salman Khan also heaped praise on Ram Charan and spoke about how he always finds him injured. Salman added that whenever he meets Ram Charan, he is always one way or the other found injured. He added that it was because of the efforts and hardwork Ram Charan puts in each one of his projects. He also warned all the directors to not release their films anywhere close to four months around RRR's release date as the competition would be one-sided.

Rajamouli talks about Tarak and Charan

"Many people asked me what's the diff between Tarak and Charan. Charan is like a deep river filled with the brim. He is calm, but there is a lot of potential energy inside. Tarak is a thundering waterfall, full of life. That is kinetic energy," a Pinkvilla report quoted Rajamouli saying. RRR starring Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR and Ram Charan is scheduled to release in January, 2022.