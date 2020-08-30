Ekta Kapoor's Kumkum Bhagya is one of the top-rated television shows. The love story of the lead characters Abhishek Mehra (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Pragya Mehra (Sriti Jha) and the dramatic twists and turns in the storyline have been successfully managing to keep the viewers hooked to the show for several years now.

The daily soap's popularity resulted in the lead pair Shabir and Sriti gaining massive stardom. Both the actors have been in the TV industry for a long time, however, it was the show Kumkum Bhagya that gained them immense fame. Their characters Abhi and Pragya and their striking chemistry is loved by millions of their fans worldwide. Such is the craze for the show that it is being dubbed in several languages internationally.

There is no second thought that for such a successful show, the cast has to put in extra effort and work round-the-clock and are paid a hefty amount as well. Let's take a look at the net worth of the lead pair of Kumkum Bhagya.

Sriti Jha net worth:

Sriti started her career with Dhoom Machaao Dhoom in 2007 but gained prominence with the role of Sudha Sharma in NDTV Imagine's TV serial Jyoti. She has also starred in shows like Shaurya Aur Suhani, Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dua-Shaubhagyavati Bhava, Raktasambandh and Jiya Jale, before bagging the iconic role of Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya.

Apparently, Sriti charges a whopping amount of Rs 50,000 per episode, making her one of the top actresses in the Indian television industry. According to a report in IWMBuzz, the 34-year-old's net worth is more than $1million (Rs 7.5 crore approximately).

Shabir Ahluwali net worth:

Shabir made his debut with the hit show Hip Hip Hurray but it was Kahiin to Hoga that gained him recognition. He has also been part of popular shows including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kkavyanjali, Kasamh Se, Kayamath, Laagi Tumse Lagan and Kasautii Zindagii Kay (2007).

The 41-year-old has also been part of Bollywood films like with Shootout at Lokhandwala starring Sanjay Dutt. His second film was Mission Istanbul (2008). According to the report, Shabir's net worth is estimated to be around $1million - $5 million (Rs 7.5 - 37 crore approximately).