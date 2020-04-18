The series of Google doodle thanking all coronavirus helpers across the globe comes to its end today.

With its final doodle that cumulatively featured all the workers across different sectors, Google expressed heartfelt gratitude to these people for their selfless and dedicated service to save the world from the chains of the novel coronavirus.

Google thanks all the workers

In its doodle for Saturday, 18 April, the Google Doodle honours all the coronavirus helpers across the globe whose tireless work is what keeps us going as a community.

For the past week, the doodles took each day to thank all the workers- the medical and health care staff, the delivery and packaging workers, teachers, food makers, farming, and grocery divisions.

Today the doodle shows a union of all these heroes.

"The best way to say thank you to all those on the front lines is by staying at home. Together, we will move past this," tweeted Google India.

This series had started on April 6 and began with the doodle thanking health workers and the scientific community.

Every doodles featured a heart, representing the token of love and respect the world owes to these people, that pop out from the letter G and flies towards the E in the word Google.

On Monday, Google had said it would continue the "Thank You" series for the next weeks.

"As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. We're launching a Doodle series to recognise and honour many of those on the front lines," Google had said.