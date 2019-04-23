After wrapping up the shooting of his 25th movie Maharshi, superstar Mahesh Babu has gone a holiday trip to Paris, where he is spending some quality time with his family members.

Mahesh Babu tweeted a photo of a yummy cake on April 17 and informed his followers that he had completed the shooting of Maharshi and it will be released as per schedule on May 9. He tweeted, "With this... It's a wrap!!! See you in the cinemas on May 9th #Maharshi #MaharshionMay9th."

Mahesh Babu is the most disciplined actor from the Telugu film industry when it comes to balancing his professional and personal life. He makes sure to take some time from his busy schedule for his family during Christmas and summer holidays every year. He takes his wife Namrata Shirodkar, son Gautham and daughter Sitara to international holiday destinations twice a year.

Maharshi is just 17 days away from its release and Mahesh Babu is set to kick-start its promotion. Before this, the superstar had planned to take a small trip with his family and spend some quality time with his kids during this summer holiday season. They left for Paris on April 22. Before boarding the flight, Namrata Shirodkar shared a photo on Instagram and wrote, "En route paris ❣️❣️happy Easter everyone ♥️♥️."

After reaching Paris, Mahesh Babu shared another photo on Instagram and captioned it with, "An evening in Paris ♥ #familytime." This adorable picture features the superstar with his wife and son, but his daughter, who is fondly called Sitapapa, was missing in the photo. Many of his followers said that it is incomplete without Sitara.

Another noticeable thing in this photo was the simplicity of Namrata Shirodkar, who is seen without makeup in it. Some of her followers could stop praising her for it. A fan named Ayesha Khannam replied, "Really impressed normal look just like a normal Indian no filter no over make up no show off after being a A list star wife..... Inspiration all should learn from you."

But hours later, Namrata Shirodkar shared another photo featuring her with Sitara at a star hotel in Paris. She wrote, "It was all about a bee .. she doesn't like insects and bees lead the pack she saw one right outside the hotel sitting on some pretty sunflowers ... and that was it !! She didn't wana step out of the hotel !! Finally this walk was to get her to deal with her fears !! I'm hoping it worked ♥️♥️."