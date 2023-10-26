Global icon Priyanka Chopra is making diesis proud all across the globe. The actor after giving back-to-back hits in Bollywood shifted her base to Hollywood and since then there has been no stopping for her, from Citadel to Baywatch among others, she has been part of serval projects.

On the personal front, Priyanka Chopra is married to Nick Jonas from Jonas Brothers fame and they have a daughter Maltie Marie Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka attended multiple concerts by Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra spends most time with her family. Last month, Priyanka Chopra graced several of Nick's concerts and even brought her adorable daughter, Malti Marie, to one of the musical shows.

On Sunday, Priyanka attended yet another concert of Nick Jonas along with Maltie Marie Chopra Jonas. She looked stunning as she wore a beautiful off-shoulder blue tube dress and held her daughter in her arms.

Fan pages of PeeCee shared several pictures and videos of Priyanka Chopra enjoying and dancing merrily with Maltie. The actress was also captured dancing and grooving, accompanied by Elizabeth Chambers.

Priyanka jets off to Mumbai, India

Actor Priyanka Chopra is now headed to India to attend the upcoming MAMI film festival in India. She is also most likely to meet her newly married sister Parineeti Chopra. The Baywatch actor skipped her cousin Parineeti's wedding.

On Thursday, October 26, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture featuring her hand holding an Indian passport and a flight boarding pass. Priyanka captioned it with, "It's been a minute Mumbai (heart eye emoji)." Expressing her excitement she wrote, "Cannot wait (smiling and raised hands emoji)."

When is the MAMI Mumbai film festival?

This year's MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, scheduled from October 27 to November 5, promises a cinematic extravaganza featuring a diverse range of films across various genres. The event is set to take place at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.

Notable Bollywood figures, including Farhan Akhtar, Kabir Khan, Rana Daggubati, Riteish Deshmukh, Rohan Sippy, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Vikramaditya Motwane, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Zoya Akhtar, also contribute to the festival as board members, as listed on the official website.