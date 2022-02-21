Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad now seem quite comfortable in coming out about their relationship. And their latest post is all about declaring to the world that they are together. In the latest post, Rajesh Roshan shared the family picture which also featured Saba. The family gorged on traditional south Indian cuisine served on a banana leaf.

Rajesh Roshan's post

"Happiness is always around.. especially on a Sunday, specifically at lunch time," Rajesh Roshan wrote. To this, Hrithik wrote, "Hahaha true that chacha !! And you are the most fun." Saba also reacted to the picture and wrote, "Bestest Sunday." Hrithik's kids, Hrehaan and Hridhaan also seemed to be enjoying the weekend.

While Hrithik Roshan and Saba have not confirmed their relationship, their date nights and subsequent PDA didn't leave much to the imagination. It has been reported that Saba and Hrithik have been together for a long time and now that they are comfortable they don't mind being spotted together and labelled as a "couple".

Hrithik - Saba ready to make it official

Sussanne Khan also seems quite fond of Saba as she gave her a shoutout for her recent performance. Hrithik's family also seems to have opened their arms and welcomed Saba into their world. "Duggu prefers to keep his personal life under wraps. He has been silently seeing budding actress Saba Azad for a while now and is finally in the state of making public appearances with her. The two make for a great couple, however, are taking things slow by living in the moment," a report had said.