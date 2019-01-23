Sam Elliott's portrayal of 'Bobby' in 'A Star is Born' has struck the right chord with the jury members of Oscars for the first time, giving him a nomination. And going by his revelation, he feels happy that his work has been recognised for something, which he has been doing for quite some time, well 50 years to be precise.

"I think the thing off the top of my head might be, 'It's about f***ng time', said Sam, who has been nominated for the best Supporting role for the Bradley Cooper movie that stars Lady Gaga too. "Beyond that, it's really about the work; it's just about the creative process. It's great to be recognized for that, that's really all it's about," he added.

Sam began his career in 1969, with 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid'. Over the period he has somewhat become iconic in both big and small screens. Recently, he was critically acclaimed for Lee Hayden's 'The Hero.' And still, he has not been nominated even once.

Elliott's nomination is just one among the several nominations that 'A Star is Born' has received in this year's Oscars. The movie has been nominated for Best Picture, Actor, Actress and Original song (Shallow). Elliott played the role of Cooper's ill-fated singer Jackson Maine's brother.

When asked about what made the film relate to so many people, Elliott said, "I just think it has a number of universal themes that a lot of people can tap into," he further added how alcoholism was something that was closer to people, "it's the addiction theme. I don't know anybody that hasn't had some connection, either directly or indirectly, someone in their family, or someone they love, with alcoholism or addiction."

Elliott was very humble with his nomination, I think my biggest takeaway is just how fortunate I am. Number one, to still be in the game, but to have an opportunity to work with two people like Bradley and Stefani (Lady Gaga), it's just extraordinary. Fifty years into the game and all of a sudden to have anything to do with this, to be connected with a film like this, it's just a wonderful gift."

Well, we hope Elliott wins the award too.