We sure hope Bradley Cooper is feeling alright. The "A Star Is Born" actor may have had suicidal moments like his character in the film. Bradley Cooper apparently admitted that while he was on the show 'Alias', he begged J.J. Abrams to write his character off!

Bradley Cooper appeared on the show as a co-star to Jennifer Garner's character on the show Alias. In a 2013 interview with GQ, the actor revealed that he desperately wanted to get off the show after getting cast. "I would only work three days a week," he told the publication at the time. "And then for the second season, I got even more sidelined. I was like, 'Ugh.' And then, the next thing you know, I was like, 'I want to f***ing kill myself.'"

After a certain point, Bradley even asked the show's acclaimed creator J.J. Abrams for his help in getting off the series, even though he had no job lined up afterward. "J.J. was like, 'Okay,'" Cooper went on to say. "He probably would've fired me, anyway." And while he eventually got off the show, Bradley ended up getting sidelined in a different, more literal, way.

This was an apparent rough patch for Bradley as two weeks after asking to be removed from the show, he tore his Achilles and spent a year convalescing on a couch. It was at this point he almost considered throwing in the towel. "At some point, you have to come to terms with The business just doesn't want you, you know what I mean?" Thankfully, he never gave up.