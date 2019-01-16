A tabloid has come up with explosive claims that Jennifer Lawrence is unhappy with Bradley Cooper's friendship with Lady Gaga. The 43-year-old actor was recently praised for his chemistry with the Bad Romance hitmaker in A Star Is Born.

According to OK! the 28-year-old actress cannot accept Bradley's bond with Lady Gaga. An alleged source said: "Jennifer and Bradley were so close for so long. She felt she could confide in him about anything that was going on in her life."

"But they don't talk nearly as much as they used to. Now he turns to Gaga to bounce ideas off of and get advice," the insider added.

"She tries to laugh and say Bradley just found new ears for his old stories, but you can tell she's hurting a little. Bradley's friendship meant a lot to her." the source went on.

Jennifer and Bradley have showcased some of the hottest on-air chemistry in Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, Serena and Joy. However, they have always claimed that they do not have romantic feelings for each other.

In 2013, at the Golden Globes, the Hangover actor was asked by Entertainment Tonight if he and the Hunger Games actress were dating.

"Oh my God. That's very funny," he said. "No, my God, no."

"No, no, no, no, no, not even close. First of all, I could be her father. No, I'm kidding. But no, not even close," he continued.

"We've done two movies together," he added. "If it didn't happen by now, it's not going to happen."

When Jennifer was asked about it, she replied: "True. I agree. I concur."

Adding on, in 2015, during an interview with Deadline, Bradley revealed that working with Jennifer is incredibly comfortable. He said: "We don't talk often, but when I showed up in Boston for Joy, then all of a sudden it was like we never stopped. We just started where we left off, and that's rare. It's just easy to look at her and feel like I'm telling the truth."