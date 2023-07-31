More than six crore income tax returns (ITRs) have been filed till July 30, even as the last date for filing returns for salaried class ends on Monday.

"6.13 crore #ITRs have been filed till yesterday (30th July).

The Income Tax department shared that 11.03 lakh ITRs have been filed upto 12 noon today (31st July) & 3.39 lakh ITRs have been filed in the last 1 hour. Furthermore, the IT department have witnessed more than 1.30 crore successful logins on the e-filing portal till 6.30 pm on Sunday.

"To assist taxpayers for ITR filing, tax payment and other related services, our helpdesk is functioning on 24x7 basis, and we are providing support through calls, live chats, WebEx sessions & social media. We extend our gratitude to taxpayers and tax professionals for helping us reach this milestone, and urge all those who haven't filed ITR for AY 2023-24, to file their ITR at the earliest to avoid last minute rush," the IT dept tweeted.

While the last date for filing returns for salaried employees is today, i.e. July 31, 2023, for professionals it is December 31, 2023.

There are no plans to extend the last date for filing returns by the government as of now.