Karisma Kapoor made a stunning appearance at Manish Malhotra's birthday bash along with her girl gang. Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor also made heads turn with their high-fashion quotient at the party. However, when it was time for the four of them to pose for the paparazzi, Karisma refused to pose facing the three of them.

Karisma trolled

And needless to say, netizens now have a lot to say on this. "Itna attitude kyun?" asked one user. "Is she angry at them?" asked another user. "Kareena asked her to turn she didn't," one more social media user said. "Kuch to gadbad hai daya (there's something wrong)," commented another social media user. "Why wouldn't she turn," asked another social media user.

There were many who had opinions on various other things as well. "Malaika is the only one with natural beauty," opined one netizen. "Kareena so wanted a solo but Malaika didn't let her," commented another netizen. Malaika has been trending these days for her reality show – Moving in with Malaika.

Malaika about marital discord

In the show, she also spoke about what went wrong in her and Arbaaz Khan's marriage. "We drifted. We were too young. I was very young. I think I also changed. I also wanted different things in life. Somewhere I felt that was missing in my space and I needed to move on. I felt the only way I could do that is if I could actually probably let go of certain ties. I think today we are better people," she said.