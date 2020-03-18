Samantha Akkineni walked down the aisle with Naga Chaitanya on October 17 and the wedding, which took place in Goa, is nothing less than a grandeur. Samantha found love in this arranged marriage with the Akkineni lad and it has been more than two years since they got married.

Ever since they got married, the couple has been giving some relationship goals to all the couples out there. Also, they are the most romantic and adorable duo down south.

Samantha talks about her past relationship

Before they got married, Samantha was in a relationship with actor Siddharth and they even dated for a few years. They even appeared in temples like Sri Kalahasti and Tirupathi, where they performed some pujas' together. But for some reasons, they broke up, and it was a bitter relationship is what the actress calls it.

Talking to a leading entertainment portal, Samantha called her relationship with Samantha a challenging one. She was actually talking about her relationship with husband Chay and eventually, she spoke about her ex Siddharth.

"I would I have fallen into such a crisis in my personal life, just like actress Savithri. But thankfully, very soon, I realised it in the beginning and walked out of the relationship. This was when I sensed that it could end up bad. And then I'm blessed to have a person like Naga Chaitanya in my life. He's a gem of everything," said the actress.

Samantha has always been outspoken about Chaitanya. She even admits that he is the one cooks at home because she doesn't know how to cook. Also, the actress, in the interview, said that she wants to start her family, soon.

On the professional front, Samantha was last seen in Jaanu, Telugu remake of Tamil hit film 96. She will be next seen in a Tamil movie, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and a bilingual Ashwin Saravanan film.