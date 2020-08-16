Director Anand Tiwari has revealed an interesting experience during the shooting of song Garaj Garaj from Bandish Bandits. He said that it started raining heavily in deserts of Rajasthan after his team played the track.

Bandish Bandits has been a beautiful escape for all the music lovers and with the monsoons, the series has just been a beautiful treat. All the famous celebrities, the hottest couples of B-town and the audiences have enjoyed this fresh concept and everything the series has to offer. Director Anand Tiwari shares his unique experience while shooting for Bandish Bandits.

Anand Tiwari said, "So we've made two songs Garaj Garaj and Garaj Jugalbandi and both of them are shot in Malhar and when Shankar Ji composed these songs he had told us that in some shows when he sang the Malhar Raag it had started raining. I've also heard that when you sing the Malhar Raag it starts raining but I really didn't pay attention to it but when a legend says it, you have to believe it."

The power of the Raag we witnessed it that day with our eyes

Talking about the interesting experience, Anand Tiwari said, "So while we were shooting in Bikaner, Rajasthan in the month of April, it never rains over there it's deserted. While we were doing the sound test a day prior to the shoot there was a huge storm and then we thought that if we play Garaj Garaj it shouldn't start raining and the next day when we were shooting with Naseer sir it started raining so heavily as it rains in Mumbai.

the director added, "Then we shot the jugalbandi you will see that in the show even on that day it was raining for the entire night and our set had completely gone haywire. The people of Jodhpur and Bikaner was giving us blessings and saying that we came from Mumbai and we bought the Mumbai rains also with us. But how could we tell them that this Malhar actually made us stop our shoot? The power of the Raag we witnessed it that day with our eyes."

Bandish Bandits is 10-part web series starring Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry. Veteran actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni Kunaal Roy, Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha and Rajesh Tailang have played important roles in it. The all-new Amazon Original Series follows the love story of two young performers from very different musical backgrounds. The musical drama started streaming from last week.

Recently, the Music Martand Pandit Jasraj also praised the series and also shared his wishes for the Bandit Bandit team. The talented star cast and the beautiful storyline has certainly caught everyone's attention making it a must watch during the monsoon season and everyone who has watched it have nothing but praises for this beautiful music drama.