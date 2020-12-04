Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are among those couples who went ahead in their relationship despite all the odds. Over the last couple of months, several Selena Gomez fans have come online to troll Hailey and her married life with Justin.

The Canadian pop star has finally come to defend his wife and told Beliebers he does not condone the behaviour that insults his married life.

The 26-year-old Justin Bieber is happily married to his model wife, Hailey Baldwin. He does not wish his fans to compare his current married life with what he had with musician Selena Gomez. The "Sorry" singer posted a lengthy Instagram story in response to a fan video, urging Salena and Justin's ardent fans to flood Hailey's comments in her upcoming Instagram live with messages related to Selena Gomez.

"This sad excuse of a human just encouraged people on the video to literally go after my wife telling people to say that my previous relationship was better, so on and so forth. I just wanted to share this so that people get an idea of what we face day to day," Justin writes in his Instagram story.

Justin Bieber - Hailey Baldwin's married life:

"Baby" singer Justin shocked everyone after announcing his engagement with model Hailey during a romantic gateway to the Bahamas. Selena Gomez fans were heartbroken as they always wanted Justin to marry Selena. Several Twitter users blasted Justin's relationship and even claimed that the engagement wouldn't last a couple of months.

However, Justin and Hailey got married in 2018 and are still going strong. Several fans of Justin and Selena projected that the married life would be nothing but painful. However, Justin's recent message for wife Hailey proves how much the pop singer has grown as a person and how much he adores his wife.

"It is extremely hard to choose the high road when I see people like this try and rally to gather people to bully the person I love most in this world," he further explained in his story. "It is not right. But I will say this: As many people as there are that want to spend their time publicly degrading shaming and trying to humiliate us, we would like to ask those who have it in them to life us up in prayer. We need prayer and support as we continue to put ourselves out there."