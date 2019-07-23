Entrepreneur Manish Singh says that is just the beginning of digital marketing in India. In the coming days, it would grow to such an extent where government will consider introducing a course

Manish Singh is currently pursuing his college studies at the Delhi Technical Campus - IP University. But it is unbelievable that the 20-year-old student is earning in eight-figures. He was inspired by Neil Patel and Garyvee who are the prominent names in digital marketing and counted as legends of this field.

Learning from their footsteps, Manish Singh has come a long way in three years and he has mastered himself in digital marketing. He has emerged as a youngest digital marketing entrepreneur of the world.

Manish Singh started as a freelancer and then slowly he began to get useful clients, so, he didn't waste time and create his own company called ZZED Media. Right now, ZZED Media has become the first choice in Digital Marketing. Manish Singh has worked to achieve this tag of Youngest Digital Marketing Entrepreneur, and it is not simple to accomplish.

Manish Singh is completing his studies in B Tech from Electronics and Communication. He understands the importance of studies. So he has not left his studies even after achieving success in his business. He also gives his expert advice. His consulting work has helped many people in recent times. His company ZZED Media also provides an essential course for digital marketing.

Manish Singh says, it is just starting of digital marketing in India. We will see lot more new things with the growth of the Internet in India. More companies will try digital marketing to survive in this competitive world. There will be no space for the business people who don't attempt digital marketing in the coming years. It will be part of the business routine process.

Manish Singh even feels you will see government will start digital marketing courses or include in studies in coming years.