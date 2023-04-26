Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shakunthalam has had a lukewarm response at the box office. Despite the efforts and the grand promotions, the film failed to create magic. While the other stars are yet to talk about the film's failure, actress Madhoo has broken her silence. The Roza actress has said that she is saddened by the film's unexpected failure.

Madhoo expresses sadness

"I feel very sad that Shaakuntalam has underperformed because the makers and producers gave it all. From the pre-production to release, unhone kahi bhi us picture ko dheela nahi chhoda (the left no stone unturned). After shooting and dubbing, they spent an entire year on CGI (computer-generated imagery)," Madhoo told DNA in an interview.

Madhoo added that the makers never took the process for granted and made sure that it was a visual treat. She added that they not only cared for the comfort of the artists but also never gave any kind of stress to the technicians.

Why couldn't it work

"Shaakuntalam has a strong South Indian flavour, with mythology. Ab Baahubali chali... RRR chal gayi... jab koi picture chal jaati hai, toh you don't know.. logic nahi hota (Baahubali and RRR worked at the box- office, one never knows the logic behind why some films work and others don't). Nobody expected that Baahubali would be such a gigantic hit," she said.

"We never anticipated that the film would underperform at the box office. So it just hurts you because this is the film where everyone worked really hard," she concluded.