Samantha Ruth Prabhu had to make a lot of changes to her body frame to fit into the role of Shakunthala. Samantha's latest film – Shakunthalam – directed by Gunasekhar has fialed to do any wonders at the box office. But, to fit into the role of the beautiful Shakunthala, Samantha was asked to "rework" her figure by the director.

Why was Samantha asked to rework her figure

The role demanded Samantha to look delicate, fragile and beautiful. To attain this, the director asked Samantha to bring softness into her look and do away with the abs and biceps. "Sam didn't say no on my first narration but she asked for some time as she was unwell. I have shown some of the material how the film will look like and she liked it. I asked Samantha to rework her figure because her abs or biceps would be unsuitable for the soft and tender look of Shakuntala," the director told TOI.

He went on to add, "So to work on her look, she asked for some time but not for its content. I had no plan B actress for Shaakuntalam, from day one it was always Samantha." Shakunthalam is based on the love story of King Dushyant and Shakunthala. Dev Mohan played the role of King Dushyant in the film. The film released on April 14, across five languages- Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada.