The last two years have been tough on the fans of some of the most loved couples of the southern film industry. Fans had not even been able to wrap their heads around Samantha – Naga Chaitanya's decision to part ways when the news of Dhanush and Aishwaryaa heading for divorce made news. Both the couples are immensely loved and their separation news came as a major blow to industry people.

Dhanush - Aishwaryaa's separation announcement

On Jan 17, 2022, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa took to their social media platforms and broke the news of their separation. The couple had been married for almost two decades. In identical statement, the two mentioned that they would try to "understand self better as individuals". "Eighteen years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate," Dhanush wrote.

Samantha deletes post

The two also sought privacy and understanding from their fans and well-wishers. Amid all the chaos and curiosity around Dhanush and Aishwaryaa's divorce, netizens were quick to notice how Samantha's separation announcement with Naga Chaitanya has gone missing from her social media page. Samantha seems to have deleted the post from her social media page and this has got her trending.

Fans are elated at the possibility of the couple re-thinking their divorce. Even though Samantha has deleted the post, the announcement remains there on Naga's social media page. "To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us," Samantha had written.